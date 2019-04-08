Hat-trick star Hazel leads way for in-form Frickley’s six hitters

Frickley Athletic enjoyed their biggest margin victory since Martin McIntosh took over as manager as they hammered six unanswered goals past second from bottom Carlton Town in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division.

With top scorer Jacob Hazel leading the way with a hat-trick the Blues shook off a slow start to produce a dominating display that could have brought them many more than the six goals they ended up with.

Carlton had the best of the opening exchanges with Ben Hutchinson blazing over early on. The first sign of what was to come from Frickley came when Hazel’s long range drive stung the keeper’s palms.

They were ahead in the 15th minute as Hazel headed a Tyler Walton cross back across goal for Luke Hinsley to nod in.

Soon after Hazel rounded keeper Jack Steggles and squared to Hinsley who could only hit the post with the goal at his mercy.

Hazel made no mistake with a fine 20-yard effort after being set up by Karl Byrne and 10 minutes later it was 3-0 with great interplay between Jamie McGuire and Hinsley carving out the chance for Hazel to flick in his second with the outside of his boot.

Carlton’s chances of hitting back were not helped after the break when skipper Hutchinson was sent-off.

Frickley rubbed in their advantage as Hazel got on the end of a great McGuire pass and crashed the ball past the keeper to complete his hat-trick.

Walton’s 72nd minute pinpoint cross saw substitute Miracle Okafor head past Steggles for the fifth.

And Hazel turned provider seven minutes later for the sixth and final home goal with Okafor netting again.

Steggles pulled off a good save to keep out Sam Liversidge’s well struck shot and young subs Liam Carrick and Brad Mears both went close for the home side in the last five minutes.

It was a superb team performance that brought back memories of last season when Frickley regularly banged the goals in and they are finishing the season well despite having little but pride left to play for.