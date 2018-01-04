Happy New Year start for Frickley in seven-goal thriller

Frickley Athletic made a thrilling start to the New Year as they came out on top in a goal fest at Chasetown to make it three victories on the trot in the Evo-Stik South.

In a game that swung one way then the other Jacob Hazel’s 86th minute goal finally sealed the three points for the Blues as they won 4-3.

They were trailing in the first half against opponents also going for promotion and who started the day level on points with Athletic, but were then pegged back twice after taking the lead before finally getting over the line for a potentially vital victory.

This followed two previous fine wins over the holiday period and a postponed game at home to Alvechurch last Saturday when a waterlogged pitch did not pass an inspection.

Chasetown started the better in Monday’s match, opening the scoring after just seven minutes through Matthew Gardner’s header after debutant keeper Hugo Warhurst had already had to make a fingertip save to deny George Cater.

Jack Langston hit the crossbar as the hosts threatened to score again. But Frickley hung in and equalised on the stroke of half-time with recent signing Tyler Blake getting his first goal for the club when coming up with a far post header from Tom Dugdale’s corner.

A fantastic start to the second half saw the visitors go ahead with their first attack bringing their second goal as Hazel notched the 25th of his prolific season.

They were only 2-1 up for four minutes, however, as Chasetown struck straight back through Langston after a back heel by William Whieldon had given him space to shoot.

Frickley continued to look lively in attack and were rewarded with a bit of fortune when Blake nipped in to double his tally after home defender Chris Baker was short with a header back to keeper Curtis Pond, whose attempted clearance hit the Blues player.

Again Chasetown hit back to level on 74 minutes with Langston netting in similar fashion to his earlier goal.

But Frickley were not done and their attacking approach paid dividends as they sealed their win when Hazel stole in to net his second goal of the game four minutes from time.