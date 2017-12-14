Goal king Hazel signs new deal with Frickley

Frickley Athletic have been given a boost with news that star striker Jacob Hazel has put pen to paper on a deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 23-year-old St Kitts and Nevis international forward has played for a number of non-league clubs after starting out with Chesterfield’s youth set-up, but has enjoyed tremendous success with Frickley.

He is currently on a club record run of scoring in 11 successive matches and has netted 23 times in total already this season.

In his first spell with the Blues, in the 2015-16 season, he also bagged 23 goals in 46 starts so it is no surprise his decision to stay with Frickley for at least another year has been greeted with delight.

Blues manager Spencer Fearn said: “It’s tremendous news for us that Haze has committed to a further year.

“He is improving all the time and as well as scoring some wonderful goals and providing many assists he has worked tremendously hard.

“He is a positive influence around the dressing room and has a real desire to improve his game, he is only going to get better.

“The talks took all of five minutes as he loves the club and sees himself playing here in the longer term.”

Hazel said: “It was a no brainer.

“Really enjoying my football and had a good season last time I was here. I moved on and it didn’t really work out so very happy to commit and be at the club. “The management and playing staff give me a platform to go out and play and enjoy my football.”

Hazel was at Scarborough Athletic last season and has also played for Ashton United and Mickleover Sports, where he scored 18 times in 32 appearances.

He made two first team appearances with Chesterfield and while with them went out on loan to six clubs, including Bradford Park Avenue, FC United of Manchester, Workington and Norwegian fourth tier club Sprint-Jeløy where he netted 13 times in 17 matches.

Frickley, meanwhile, have made some room in their squad by releasing their young former Rotherham United defender Fabian Bailey.