Frost is super sub for four star Frickley

Danny Frost came off the bench to earn Frickley Athletic all three points as they made it four wins on the trot in the Evo-Stik League South with a hard earned success at home to Loughborough Dynamo.

The Blues were looking in danger of drawing a rare blank as they came up against physical opposition who defended well and were competitive all round the pitch.

But up popped the “Iceman” to net the only goal in the 67th minute and clinch a 1-0 success that kept Frickley on the heels of the top three, who all enjoyed victories as well.

The first half was mostly a midfield battle with both sides finding it difficult to carve out clear cut openings and it was no surprise the game remained goalless.

The pattern remained largely the same after the break with maybe both teams feeling the affects of a tough holiday period before home manager Spencer Fearn turned to Frost, putting him on for wide man Tom Dugdale.

The move paid dividends as former Ossett Town and Shaw Lane forward Frost found space in the area and fired home a powerful shot to finally break the deadlock after Gavin Allott’s low cross for Jacob Hazel had only been half cleared by the visiting defence.

Hazel missed a great chance to put the game to bed, but Frost’s goal proved enough to clinch all three points in a game that was not the best seen at the Big Fellas Stadium this year, but was important nevertheless.

Manager Fearn said afterwards: “Loughborough had a game plan, they came here to spoil, but that’s not a criticism, teams play in a variety of ways.

“We didn’t create much in the first half. In the second half we started a lot livelier and had a faster tempo and created a few chances.

“What we said at half-time was be patient lads, it will come and it did.

“Frosty did great when he came on, he made a difference, playing in a number 10 role. Hopefully he’s going to get back to full fitness again, he’s been struggling with a virus, that’s why Jack Burton was missing.

“It was a good team performance. Nicky Darker was my man of the match, he was absolutely immense in there. He’s won every header and kept it really simple, which is what we asked of him after looking at the Chasetown game.”