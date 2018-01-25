Frickley up to second as 10 men dig in for victory

Despite having to play with 10 men for more than 70 minutes Frickley Athletic produced a heroic effort against Leek Town to continue their winning run in the Evo-Stik South.

Danny Frost saw red early in the contest for two offences deemed worthy of yellow cards by the referee, but the Blues were undeterred as they went on to win 3-2 and in the process climb up to second place in the table.

A sixth straight league win looked unlikely initially as, with the game still goalless, Frost was harshly booked then ordered off after a badly timed challenge to leave Frickley down to 10 men after just 21 minutes.

But the response to the adversity was top class and, roared on by their home fans, the Blues still attacked when they could with Gavin Allott sending a header just over from Ben Algar’s cross.

They went ahead as Algar’s corner was headed out, but the ball was played back in where Jacob Hazel found Jameel Ible on the edge of the six-yard box and the centre-half spun to fire home in the 27th minute.

There was little more goalmouth action for the rest of the half, although Leek did play some decent passing football at times and had one good chance made by Robert Stevenson’s clever drag back only to be squandered.

Frickley made a flying start to the second half as three minutes in Tyler Blake got free and found Hazel unmarked 12 yards out to coolly make it 2-0 with his 29th goal of the season.

Leek looked to hit back, but were met by good defending and keeper Hugo Warhurst who made a superb save from a header on 57 minutes.

With their extra man the visitors began to get on top and pulled a goal back in the 75th minute when Jordan Johnson was neatly played in and saw his shot partially saved by Warhurst only for the ball to roll over the line despite valiant attempts by Ible to hook it away.

More pressure was resisted, however, and Frickley added a third goal as Teddy Bloor’s shot from just outside the box was parried by the keeper straight to Tom Dugdale who rolled the ball into the unguarded net.

Still there was more drama as Leek went straight down the other end from the restart to score through Tim Grice, but Frickley held on for the remainder for a massive victory.