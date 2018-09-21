Frickley turn to Millers and Owls for help with players

Frickley Athletic have added two players to their squad, including a goalkeeper as cover for the injured Hugo Warhurst.

Highly rated Sheffield Wednesday stopper Dan Wallis and Rotherham United full-back Akeem Hinds have both joined the Westfield Lane club on a month’s loan.

“Both Dan and Akeem are very exciting prospects and have played U23 and reserve team football,” said Frickley manager Spencer Fearn.

“With Hugo out for the foreseeable future we needed to move fast and I know how highly rated Dan is at Hillsborough, so we are delighted he is with us. In terms of Akeem, due to our close links with Rotherham United we have been aware of his progress and he is a very good full back who will add further competition for places in our squad.”

The newcomers join Alistair Smith who made his debut last Saturday after joining on loan from Mansfield Town.

Fearn said “Alistair was excellent at Loughborough last season and when we became aware of his availability, we moved quickly. He has a fantastic engine and an eye for a goal.”