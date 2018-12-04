Frickley turn to McIntosh as new manager

Frickley Athletic have turned to Martin McIntosh as their new permanent first team manager following a run of five straight defeats in the Evo-Stik East Division.

He takes over from John Stancliffe who was put in interim charge at the end of October.

Stancliffe was hoping to land the post on a permanent basis, but results have not helped his cause with defeats in all four of the league games in which he has taken charge and just one victory, in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup at Worksop.

His last game in charge proved to be last Saturday’s 3-2 loss to near neighbours Pontefract Collieries.

Stancliffe, along with Craig Spink, stepped into the breach when Spencer Fearn left to join Sheffield Wednesday and the club has placed on record its thanks for the commitment that the pair have given to the role, having taken over at short notice.

Spink has left his coaching role with the Blues while Stancliffe is remaining in his role as head of the club’s community foundation.

New boss McIntosh has most recently been manager at Ilkeston Town, who currently sit top of their league. Blues fans will remember him from his successful period in charge at Buxton.

Frickley director Ryan McKnight said: “Martin McIntosh is a great appointment for the club and one we are very excited about.

“His experience, local knowledge and desire for success are all great attributes that are now at home at Westfield Lane.

“We’re very much looking forward to working together”.

McKnight added: “Stan is doing an incredible job with the community foundation and is a huge asset to the football club. The work him and his staff are doing is fantastic.

“Both Stan and Craig have contributed hugely in recent weeks and we thank them for their efforts.”

McIntosh’s first game in charge will be at home this Saturday when Loughborough Dynamo are the visitors to Westfield Lane. They stand six points and six places above Frickley, who remain down in 15th following their poor run of results.

Injuries and suspensions have played a part, but look to be easing with striker James Gray fit again and defender Jameel Ible available after completing his ban. But Richard Patterson has joined Sheffield FC.

Frickley are also in action next Tuesday in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup quarter-finals, at home to last season’s finalists, Penistone Church (7.45pm).