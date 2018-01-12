Frickley strengthen squad with Burns signing

Manager Spencer Fearn has added to the strength of his squad as Frickley Athletic kick on into the second half of their season.

The Blues sit in fourth place with 23 games played in the Evo-Stik South and 19 still to go and the strength of their side was illustrated last Saturday when they could bring Danny Frost off the bench to score the winning goal. But another player was added to the ranks with tall centre-back Danny Burns joining until the end of season on loan from Conference Premier side Gateshead.

The six foot five 21-year-old’s signature came just in time for him to make his debut off the bench against Loughborough and his new manager was pleased with his contribution.

Fearn said: “Danny came on and did very well.

“He is a great signing for us. I got to know Danny a couple of seasons ago when he came training with Maltby Main to keep his fitness up when he was looking for a new club after leaving Cambridge United and we have followed his progress closely since.

“He’s a good player and a great lad, he will certainly add more strength and depth to our squad. Our thanks to Steve Watson and Mike Coulson at Gateshead for arranging so quickly.”

Burns was a scholar and first year pro at Cambridge United, where he had spells on loan at Lowestoft Town in the Conference North and Bishops Stortford in the Conference South. He joined Buxton at the start of the 2016-17 season and was bought by Gateshead who loaned him back to Buxton for the season.

This season he has completed loan spells at Buxton and Conference North side Blyth Spartans.

More good news for Frickley has seen the club extend the loan of Tyler Blake until the end of the season.

Fearn has been impressed by Blake so far and said: “He’s a very good footballer and has fitted in well with the squad. Tyler is still returning to full fitness and his best is still yet to come. It’s superb news for us.”

Frickley are back on their travels this Saturday in a testing game at sixth-placed Stamford, who are unbeaten at home (kick-off 3pm).