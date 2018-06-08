Frickley set to play three Football League sides in pre-season

Frickley Athletic’s pre-season fixtures have been announced with highlights including matches against sides put out by three Football League clubs, Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blues begin their preparations for the 2018-19 campaign with a friendly away to Armthorpe on Monday, July 2 (7.45pm). They then go on a short tour to Scotland, playing East Stirlingshire on Thursday, July 5 (7.45pm) and Civil Service Strollers on Saturday, July 7 (3pm).

Tuesday, July 10 sees the first game at the Big Fellas Stadium with Doncaster Rovers providing the opposition in a game kicking off at 7.30pm.

Frickley are away to Maltby Main on Saturday, July 14 (3pm) before taking on Sheffield United U23s at home on Friday, July 20 (7.30pm) and Mickleover Sports at home on Tuesday, July 24 (7.30pm).

The Blues then round off their pre-season fixtures at home to Sheffield Wednesday U23s on Friday, July 27 (7pm), at home to Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday, August 4 and away to Scarborough on Saturday, August 11 (3pm).