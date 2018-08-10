Frickley set to play final warm-up match

Bailey Gooda in action for Frickley last year, but now in Scarborough ranks.
Frickley Athletic play their final pre-season game before the big kick-off when they travel to play old adversaries Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.

Former Blues players Bailey Gooda and Nathan Valentine are likely to feature in the Seadogs squad for a game kicking off at 3pm.

Frickley manager Spencer Fearn will field his strongest possible side as he looks to complete preparations ahead of the new Evo-Stik League.

The Blues have had some mixed results in pre-season, but have tested themselves against young professionals and strong non-league teams as well as their tour to play sides just below the Scottish Football League.

Scarborough will also give them a big test as they are an Evo-Stik Premier Division side with big ambitions.

Frickley are a division below, in the East Division, in the forthcoming season, which begins on Saturday week with an away trip to Wisbech Town.