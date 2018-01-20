Frickley set to honour four club stalwarts

Frickley Athletic are set to recognise outstanding service to the football club when they induct their first honorary vice presidents.

An evening of celebration and acknowledgement will take place at the club’s Big Fellas Stadium on Friday, January 26.

The four men who will become honorary vice presidents are James ‘Jim’ Aisbitt, Terry McCroakam, Steve White and Brian Bellwood.

Frickley are aiming to make it a memorable night and have invited everyone connected to the club, including the friends and family of the new vice presidents, along to the Building Product Solutions Pavilion at the club at 6.45pm on January 26.

The night will also see an auction of goods with the proceeds going towards supporting goalkeeper Sebastian Malkowski after his recent serious knee injury.

The club hopes to see as many as possible down to support these fantastic guys. Drinks will be available and snacks will be provided.

Frickley, meanwhile, have also announced that they are renaming the main stand ‘The Mick Twiby Stand’ to recognise the years of tireless support that Mick and his family have given to the football club.

It is hoped that Pat, Lee and other members of Mick’s family will be in attendance at the ground on the 26th to join in the celebrations.