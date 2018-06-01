Frickley’s new full-time development academy launched

Frickley Athletic have held the first trial sessions after launching a full-time development academy.

The academy is aimed at 16 to 18-year-olds and will offer the chance for students to work towards a BTEC Sports qualification as well as developing skills in maths, English, ICT and personal and social development.

They will train three or four days a week and play matches on Wednesday afternoons in the English Schools College League.

For those that excel there will be the chance to represent Frickley Athletic in the FA Youth Cup.

The development academy will provide a playing and education programme designed to rapidly develop young players while making sure each student gains a good education at the same time.

The football element of the course will be delivered by UEFA qualified and experienced coaches.

These will include Frickley’s first team manager and Sheffield Wednesday youth development coach Spencer Fearn, ex-professional footballer and Frickley assistant manager John Stancliffe and A-licence coach Andy McKnight, previously with Walsall, West Brom and several Scandinavian clubs, along with the BTEC coaching team.

Students could receive a participation allowance of up to £40 a month and all travel expenses paid for the duration of the course.

The first trial dates for prospective students were held last Saturday and yesterday with more set to be announced in June and July.

Anyone interested in taking up a place at the new academy can contact John Stancliffe for more details at john@frickley athletic.co.uk or Ryan Mc-Knight at ryan@nefa.co.uk (telephone: 07743 061264).