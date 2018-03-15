Frickley’s match abandoned because of serious injury

FRICKLEY Athletic were leading 2-0 at Spalding United on Tuesday night when the Evo-Stik First Division South match was abandoned nine minutes from time because of a serious injury to home player Jonny Lockie.

It was unclear after the game whether the result would stand after goals from Danny Burns and Gavin Allott had put promotion-chasers Frickley on the brink of victory.

Burns put them ahead in the 12th minute lead by heading home Ben Algar’s corner. They doubled their lead in the 79th minute when a a long clearance by goalkeeper Hugo Warhurst led to Allott knocking the ball over the home goalie into the net.

Frickley will aim to maintain their promotion push in two home league matches in three days.

They face Lincoln United at Big Fellas Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and then host Carlton Town on Monday (7.45pm). Frickley’s Sheffield Senior Cup quarter final tie at Swallownest has been re-arranged for Tuesday, March 27 (7.45pm).

Blues boss Spencer Fearn and assistant John Stancliffe have now both committed their long-term futures to the club.

Following Stancliffe’s appointment as head of the newly-formed Frickley Athletic Community Foundation, Fearn put pen to paper on a new deal.

Club director Ryan McKnight said “This is fantastic news for the club. There is a huge amount of work going on to develop the football club that Spencer and John are at the very heart of. We’re going to continue to develop this club on and off the field and to achieve that we need stability, consistency and a team ready to put everything into Frickley Athletic - I’m more than confident we have that in place.

“It’s exciting times and I hope our current fanbase can help inspire others in South Elmsall and beyond to come down and help us move forward together.”

Fearn said “I am delighted to be at Frickley Athletic for the long term.

“We have made some good progress this season and there is plenty more happening to ensure we continue to develop the playing side. Stan and myself were more than happy to commit after a meeting with Ryan this week.”

Athletic are already preparing for the next campaign with the announcement of a pre-season trip to Scotland.

The Blues will be staying at Stirling University, which is ranked number one in the country for university sports facilities and will play two games during their stay north of the border.

Frickley will take on current manager Fearn’s former club East Stirlingshire on Thursday, July 5 then play against the Civil Service Strollers, in Edinburgh on Saturday, July 7.

Both clubs play in the Lowlands League, which is the feeder league for the Scottish Football League.

On the trip to Scotland, Blues boss Fearn said: “We will be heading up north Thursday morning, play the Shire on Thursday and have a recovery session on Friday. This will be followed by the Saturday game and a pint or two Saturday night in Edinburgh.

“To have three days of games and training will be great for the players and coaching team as we start the preparations for the next season. Personally, I am really looking forward to going back to see some old friends at East Stirling.”