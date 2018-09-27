Frickley’s form dips with double defeat

Frickley Athletic were unable to bounce back from their weekend FA Cup disappointment when they returned to the Evo-Stik League to host Brighouse Town on Tuesday night.

Up against opponents with who they were level on points at kick-off, the Blues were expecting a tough night and it was exactly that as they failed to score for the second successive game and third time in their last five matches.

The 3-0 defeat saw them slip down to eighth in the East Division and they have now been beaten three times in their first seven league games.

Frickley missed striker Gavin Allott, but they still had sharpshooter Jacob Hazel in their ranks and recent recruit Gary McSheffrey in the line-up.

They struggled to create chances, however, and fell behind to Aaron Martin’s goal after 13 minutes.

The Blues’ night got worse when centre-back Jameel Ible had to go off with a head injury, although they remained just one down at the break. Their only chance saw Richard Patterson send a header over from a corner.

After the break McSheffrey, Jamie McGuire and Phil Watt all fired efforts over, but Gabriel Johnson doubled the visitors’ lead.

Frickley kept going and Tyler Walton saw a shot palmed onto the post before Hazel’s effort was well saved.

It was all over seven minutes from time as Ousman Cham made it 3-0 and the Blues were left to pick the pieces up from a disappointing few days.

Frickley bowed out of the Emirates FA Cup at the second qualifying round stage last Saturday when they had two men sent-off in a 1-0 defeat to higher division Marine.

In an eventful tie that belied the final score recently signed goalkeeper Dan Wallis made two penalty saves, but it was to prove in vain as for all their efforts Frickley could not get on the scoresheet.

They showed their attacking intent early on and the home keeper was forced into action to save well from Gary McSheffrey following good work by Alistair Smith and Gavin Allott.

Phil Watt headed wide from a Jamie McGuire free-kick while Smith curled a shot just wide of the target before having to come off with an injury, to be replaced by Tyler Walton.

A big penalty shout fell on deaf ears when McSheffrey appeared to be brought down and with Jameel Ible sending an effort just wide from a free-kick it remained goalless to half-time.

The good work went to waste as Marine opened the scoring in the first minute of the second half, Dan Mitchley finding the net from a corner.

It got worse for the visitors as they were forced to play the last 35 minutes with 10 men after Connor Smith was sent-off for bringing down a Marine player in the area. From the resulting penalty, however, Wallis made a fine save and the Blues were still in it.

McGuire sent an effort off target and they could not hit back with their chances not helped by being reduced to nine with Watt red carded after being adjudged to have kicked out.

Marine were awarded a second penalty late on, but Wallis again made the save. It was all to no avail as Frickley’s cup run was ended.