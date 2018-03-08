Frickley return to winning ways

After having their scheduled game against Carlton Town postponed at the weekend Frickley Athletic were delighted to end a month long wait for a win when they hosted Newcastle Town at the Big Fellas Stadium on Tuesday night.

February roared in for the Blues with an 8-0 victory over Market Drayton Town, but ended in a whimper with postponed games and a run of four matches without a win – and only one draw.

But the new month brought a return to winning ways with a 2-0 success at home to a Newcastle side down in 18th place in the Evo-Stik South.

The result saw Frickley do the double over Town, who they beat 1-0 in the opening game of the season.

This time they were sent on the way to victory as top scorer Jacob Hazel gave them a flying start with a goal after only six minutes.

Good work by Tom Dugdale saw him seize onto a loose ball and find Hazel in the box. The prolific striker did the rest with a calm finish for his 36th goal of the season.

The Blues sealed the points on the hour when a free-kick played in by Ben Algar from the left saw the visitors’ offside trap sprung. The ball fell at the feet of home defender Dan Burns and although his one-on-one shot was saved by the keeper’s feet, Sam Liversidge followed up to score his first goal since joining Frickley recently.

The win lifted the Blues back to fourth place and cut the gap to two points on second-placed Alvechurch.

Frickley are without a league game this Saturday, but return to action next Tuesday when heading to Lincolnshire for an away game at Spalding United, who are down in 15th place and are one of the lowest scorers in the division. Kick-off is 7.45pm with the Blues having beaten their opponents once already this season, the since departed Carl Stewart scoring the winner in a 1-0 success back in September.

Frickley have added a player to their squad after bringing Reece McGinley in on loan from Rotherham United until the end of the season.

Belfast-born McGinley, 18 was at Liverpool’s Academy before joining Rotherham when aged 16. He is attack minded and has represented Northern Ireland at under 17 and under 18 level.

Frickley manager Spencer Fearn has welcomed the player to the club.

He said: “Reece is a player I know a lot about and has a terrific work ethic.

“He will certainly increase competition for places as we start the run-in. My thanks go to Ciaran Toner and the team at Rotherham United for making this possible.”

McGinley made his debut as he came on as a second half substitute against Newcastle Town.