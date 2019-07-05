Frickley prepare to start their pre-season campaign

Frickley Athletic manager Craig Spink is pleased with the way things are shaping up in pre-season.

The Blues players returned for training earlier than most clubs and it is hoped the work done so far can stand the team in good stead for the rigours ahead.

Frickley begin their pre-season matches next Tuesday when hosting Halifax at the Westfield Lane ground (kick-off 7.30pm).

“So far it’s been very good,” said Blues boss Spink.

“We’ve had four weeks of strength and conditioning, really injury prevention with Paul Harmston at Sheffield Wednesday.

“We’ve got a full squad ready to go.

“We’ve filled the right spaces, we’ve got a lot of youth, we’ve got a lot of experience and a lot of hungry players who are ready to go to war for us.

“It’s quite a quick turnaround because we play on Tuesday. We will make sure we’re ready for the visit of Halifax. We can’t wait to get going.”