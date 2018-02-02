Frickley players showing their mettle

Manager Spencer Fearn praised his side’s resilience after Frickley Athletic came from behind and scored another late winner in their game at Corby Town last Saturday.

The Blues’ ability to keep playing to the final whistle is winning them plenty of points and has helped them to climb up to second place in the Evo-Stik South.

“They keep going don’t they?” said Fearn after the latest win.

“Six out of the last seven games they have got the winner in the last six or seven minutes, which shows the mettle of the boys. Next week hopefully we can play well in the first half and not leave it so late. It’s not so good for the heart rate!

“But it’s a good win and eight out of the last eight – you can’t ask for any more than that. We set a target for this month and we’ve exceeded the target.

“Gavin Allott is hitting form at the right time and he just gets better and better with age – he’ll play for another four or five years at this level.”

Frickley are now back at home and will be looking to begin to cash in on all their recent results against rival promotion sides as they face a team at the opposite end of the table.

Market Drayton Town make the journey to the Big Fellas Stadium and currently stand fourth from bottom. Kick-off is 3pm and Fearn is keen to make sure his players do not show any complacency as they look to keep the winning run going.

He added: “The focus is Market Drayton now and we’ll train as normal. We’re at home and they haven’t had the best of seasons, but as we well know if you underestimate anybody in this division you can come a cropper.

“I’m delighted we got a win (at Corby) and delighted for the fans that made the journey and the coaching staff as well, but it’s on to the next one and that’s got to be our focus.”