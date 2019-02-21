Frickley pegged back at the finish after Ant’s flying start

It was a dream start and a nightmare end for Frickley Athletic as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Lincoln United.

The Blues could not have wished for a better start as they aimed to climb into the top 10 in the Evo-Stik East Division and were ahead in the opening minute. But after it remained 1-0 for the next 90-plus minutes they were hit by late disaster when Lincoln equalised with virtually the last kick.

Frickley fielded 10 of the 11 that started in another draw the previous week with Tom Burgin coming in for Todd Jordan.

They flew out of the traps and were ahead after just 33 seconds as Ant Wilson latched onto a through ball and pushed the ball past the keeper into the back of the net.

The rest of the game did not match this first minute, however, as neither side was able to get the ball down and play much.

Frickley did go close to a second through Jacob Hazel and Tyler Walton, while Lincoln rattled the bar, but it stayed 1-0 to the break.

In the second half two penalty shouts fell on deaf ears after Wilson appeared to be fouled and Wilson managed a decent curling effort. Lincoln keeper Michael Emery kept his side in the contest as he did well to tip a Hazel 25-yard free-kick over.

The hosts’ defence was rarely tested until deep into added time when a long ball into the area resulted in substitute Matt Cotton poking the ball home from close range.

Frickley had come up with a late winner at Spalding earlier this month, but the boot was on the other foot this time as they had made to settle for another home draw. The game saw Frickley support the Football v Homophobia campaign.

Striker Jacob Hazel took the MOM and was also presented with the Bowlands Brewery Player of the Month award for January.