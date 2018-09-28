Frickley out to bounce back on away days

A couple of away tests now await Frickley Athletic in the next week as they look to get their season back on course following back to back losses.

Spencer Fearn’s men made a promising start to the campaign, but defeats in the FA Cup and Evo-Stik East Division have threatened to derail it, making their trip to Gresley this Saturday (3pm) a key game.

Another away day follows on Wednesday at fifth-placed Lincoln United (kick-off 7.45pm) with the Blues looking to climb back up the table from their eighth position.

Although they have been inconsistent so far this season the Blues can have some confidence in their away form having won three of their first four league matches on their travels.

Saturday’s opponents Gresley stand two points and four places below Frickley.

Frickley’s Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup tie away to Shelley FC has been confirmed for Tuesday, October 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off. The home game against Sheffield FC on October 9 has been postponed as Sheffield are playing their Senior Cup match that week. A rearranged date is still to be confirmed.