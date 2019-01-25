Frickley manager left frustrated by draw as progress is checked

Frickley Athletic manager Martin McIntosh has been left frustrated by recent results, but believes the team is making progress.

The 1-1 result at Belper Town was the Blues’ third draw in their last four games, but they have only lost once since McIntosh took over in December and remain unbeaten so far in 2019.

“It’s a point away from home and we’re disappointed so we’ve made strides really,” said McIntosh.

“We’ve had four draws, three in our last three home games, and it’s games we could have won every one of. That’s the frustrating part for me.

“I can’t be too critical of the players, I felt they gave me everything they’ve got and I’m sure they will continue to do that.

“We have to be reasonably positive, but you don’t move up the table with draws.”

On the game itself at Belper, McIntosh said: “We had a lot of really good areas, but we didn’t quite have that cutting edge in the final third.

“It’s really disappointing and I think they were happier with the draw.

“In the second half we could have scored two or three so I’m quite disappointed really.

“You’ve got to give them credit as well. I thought they defended very well and they were tough to break down.”

McIntosh was pleased with his own side’s defensive display at Belper.

He added: “Hugo (Warhurst, goalkeeper) has hardly had anything to do. The lad that scored for them came up with a decent strike, but other than that Hugo’s not had anything to do really.

“The positive thing is the defenders are doing their job. We looked really solid, but we just need that little bit more cutting edge in the final third, that final pass or weight of pass and decision making. That’s possibly where we fell down and in the three games at home.”

Frickley remain in 13th place in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division, nine points off the play-off places and seven points above the relegations spots..

They are back at home this Saturday and will be looking to end their run of draws at Westfield Lane, but face a likely stern test against seventh-placed Stamford.