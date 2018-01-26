Frickley manager full of praise for committed players

Frickley Athletic players came in for more praise from manager Spencer Fearn after they made it six wins on the spin in the Evo-Stik South.

The Blues boss admitted it had been a bit nervy right at the end, but he was delighted with the display of his team after they had to play much of the game against Leek Town with 10 men following Danny Frost’s 21st minute sending off for two yellow card offences.

He said: “The heart rate was going a bit at the end, but to go down to 10 men after 21 minutes and win was just a tremendous performance by the boys.

“We regrouped, stayed with a 4-3-2 and kept attacking.

“There were a few grumbles from the crowd, but Hazel came off after 65-70 minutes because he couldn’t walk any more – he had put that much into the game. If he couldn’t get back it left us exposed so that’s why we did that.

“We sat deep because we had a man down and the idea was to get on the ball and hit them on the counter because they would push up to the half-way line and leave space in behind and that’s where we could penetrate.

“These boys have absolutely worked their socks off for this football club and I couldn’t have been prouder of them.”

Fearn added: “The only time we’ve switched off is when we’ve gone 3-1 up and conceded straight away so we had a hairy three minutes at the end. But you cannot ask for any more from this group of lads.

“The coaching staff have all worked hard, the lads have trained hard and on the day they were absolutely fantastic. I am running out of superlatives, they were that good.”

Fearn is keen to keep the run going this Saturday when Frickley travel to play ninth-placed Corby Town and he will be happy with a repeat of the home game against them when the Blues won 3-0.