Frickley manager Fearn praises team effort

Frickley Athletic manager Spencer Fearn was full of praise for the team effort on and off the pitch that brought about a 5-3 win over Lincoln United in atrocious conditions.

In blizzard conditions the game had to be stopped twice to enable snow to be swept off the pitch at the Big Fellas Stadium and fans joined with club officials to do the necessary work.

“It shows what kind of club this is,” said Fearn. “There was a danger of the game being called off, but everyone chipped in.

“It’s a team effort and a brilliant three points.

“The first half was very difficult when we had the wind against us and it was horrendous. For us on the touchline to go in a 2-0 we were quite happy because it was that bad.

“We had a chat at half-time because we needed to up the ante and we needed to stand up and be counted. But we were unbelievable in the second half.

“There were so many good performances and as a whole team we stuck together. I’m very proud of them.”

Fearn had words of praise for the visiting team and the officials who did their best to ensure the game was able to play to a conclusion.

He added: “Credit first of all to Lincoln, they could have probably asked for the game to be called off, it actually did get that bad.

“Credit to the officials as well. In previous interviews I’ve given them a bit of a tough time, but I thought the officials were brilliant. When the blizzards came they gave it time and we went back out there and got the game finished.”

Frickley remain three points behind second-placed Alvechurch ahead of their travel to play second from bottom Romulus in the Evo-Stik South this Saturday. They are also in action next Tuesday when trying again to play the Senior Cup tie at Swallownest (7.45pm).