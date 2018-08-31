Frickley manager Fearn expects tough test from Mansfield

They may have made a flying start to the season, but Frickley Athletic are expecting a tough test from newly promoted AFC Mansfield this Saturday according to manager Spencer Fearn

Mansfield have made a solid start to life in the Evo-Stik League with a win, a draw and a defeat so far and Fearn knows plenty about them ahead of their trip to play at Westfield Lane (kick-off 3pm).

After his team beat Cleethorpes on Monday to make it three wins from three in the league the Blues boss said: “We move on now and AFC Mansfield on Saturday will be a tough one.

“They’ve spent a little bit and the Wells brothers are returning – I’m sure they’ll get a warm welcome as they always do from the Frickley faithful. We look forward to that.”

Fearn is pleased with the competition for places he now has at the club, giving him a selection headache of the right kind.

He added: “We’ve 16, 17 very good players. It showed at the weekend when we changed the team quite a bit and then got a performance like that.

“For me and Stan (assistant manager John Stancliffe) it’s really difficult because we’ve got so many who can do a job and who do you play? Phil Watt didn’t get on (against Cleethorpes) and what a fantastic centre-half he is. He did really well on Saturday.

“We’ve got that competition for places and the lads get it, they understand you can’t play all 16 of them, you can only pick 11.”