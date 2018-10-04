Frickley manager backs players to bounce back

Frickley Athletic are looking to get their scoring boots back after a sudden lack of goals.

Despite the attacking nature of the team Spencer Fearn’s men have found goals hard to come by, failing to find the back of the net in any of their last three matches before last night's match at Lincoln United.

After scoring in 54 consecutive games it is quite a turnaround in fortunes, but manager Fearn believes his team just needs a change of fortune.

After last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Gresley he said: “We couldn’t have asked any more of the boys.

“It’s disappointing to lose and we created enough chances to win two games never mind one. If we don’t put the chances away the least we should do is come away with a 0-0, but it was a very soft goal to give away.

“We lost our way a bit after the goal, but second half we’ve put a performance in and you don’t always get what you deserve. The performance was better and they have all put a shift in.”

Injuries have not helped Frickley’s cause with 11 players unavailable for the trip to Gresley.

Fearn added: “There were some lads playing, Gav Allott and Jack Burton, that shouldn’t have been as they were just coming back from injuries, but the circumstances dictated that they had to put a performance in.

“When you’ve got 11 players out it’s very difficult. We had seven injured, two suspended and two who had prior commitments which we knew about. The lads we’ve asked to come in have done their best and that’s all you can ask.

“Of the seven that are injured only one is a muscle injury, the rest are impact injuries so it will be a week or two before they are back.

“We’ve just got to keep going. It’s tough at the moment, but football’s not easy and it’s onto the next one.

“The lads are disappointed, but it’s what happens sometimes when you are missing so many key players and lads have to play that are injured. They have done it because they care about the football club.”

The result at Gresley saw Frickley’s opponents climb above them in the East Division with the Blues dropping to tenth. They will see this Saturday’s game against Spalding United, however, as a good opportunity to climb back up the table with the visitors to Westfield Lane still winless. With seven draws from their first 10 matches, they have proved hard to beat this season, though.

Frickley’s home league game against Sheffield FC has been rearranged for Tuesday, October 23 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Frickley have taken steps to give themselves cover for their injured players by re-signing Teddy Bloor on a one month loan from Mansfield Town.

Fearn said: “We are delighted that Teddy is back with us as we enter an important part of our season.

“We know with Ted that we get 100% commitment non-stop as well as adding some real quality to the squad.”