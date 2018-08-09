Frickley lose out to lively Leeds United youngsters

Leeds United were in town on Tuesday night when they brought their under 23s side to play Frickley Athletic in the Westfield Lane club’s fourth pre-season game against Football League opposition.

The United side included only one with limited first team experience in defender Hugo Diaz, but included five others who have been given squad numbers for the new season in Sam Dalby, Callum Nicell, Jordan Stevens, Oriol Ray and Pascal Struijk.

They started the better and after Hugo Warhurst made a fine save to deny Dalby the visitors took the lead, Dalby rounding the keeper to score.

Warhurst made another good save to keep out Oliver Sarkic’s long shot, but he could not prevent United from netting again through Dalby.

Sarkic then latched onto a ball over the top to make it 3-0. Frickley, for who John Williams had seen a shot saved, did pull a goal back just before half-time when Tyler Walton’s cross was headed in by Gavin Allott.

In the second half there was less action, although Walton went close and Jacob Hazel was denied by keeper Harrison Male. Leeds saw out the remainder to complete a 3-1 win.

Frickley took on Evo-Stik League opposition last Saturday when a late goal saw them lose 1-0 to Premier Division Gainsborough Trinity.

The Blues had the upper hand in the first half before Gainsborough came into it.

Frickley had the ball in the net in the first five minutes, but Jameel Ible’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Gavin Allott burst through the defence and rounded the keeper only to see his shot cleared off the line.

Allott went close on two further occasions and had a good penalty shout turned down when bundled over.

Jacob Hazel hit the top of the crossbar with a cross-shot and Richard Patterson saw a shot blocked on the line as Gainsborough somehow escaped without conceding to half-time. The hosts’ high pressing attacking game was not so good after the break as the effects of the heat and high tempo football came to the fore, although a good team move ended with Hazel curling a shot just wide.

It was very much against the run of play when Gainsborough came up with their winner in the last five minutes, Nathan Stainfield finding the net with a well struck shot.