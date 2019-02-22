Frickley look to recover from ‘sickener’ for big test at Brighouse

Frustrated manager Martin McIntosh was left to reflect on what might have been after his Frickley Athletic side were denied victory against Lincoln United by an injury-time equaliser.

Without being at their best, the Blues had led from the first minute until the 94th, but were pegged back right at the death to remain stuck in 12th place in the Evo-Stik East Division.

Victory would have seen them level on points with Cleethorpes Town in eighth, but it was not to be although Frickley still remain unbeaten in all their matches in 2019 and have still only lost once since McIntosh took over as manager in December.

“It’s a bit of a sickener for us,” said Blues boss McIntosh.

“We’re desperately disappointed not to have seen the game out.

“Overall we made more chances. I don’t think it was a great performance by us, but it was a solid performance – until the 94th minute.

“There wasn’t a lot of rhythm in the game or a lot of passing and it was a bit back to front from both teams, but we should be defending a punt from the half-way line into our box.

“Three or four defenders went after the same ball and two dropped off. We weren’t able to clear the danger and that’s what you get when you don’t do things right.

“You can defend as well as we did for 89 minutes, but the game’s 90.”

McIntosh was disappointed at a lack of a cutting edge from his team after their flying start.

He said: “We got off to a great start and you would expect us to kick on from there, but we just didn’t. Maybe that’s credit to their defenders, they hung in well.

“But we should be winning games like that and I think that’s six draws we’ve had. We could have won every single one of them.”

Frickley now turn their attentions to an away game at Brighouse Town this Saturday with McIntosh expecting a big challenge for his side against opponents in second place.

He added: “It will be a big test for us, but we’ve only lost one in 13.

“Brighouse will probably be the best team we’ve played so far since I’ve been here so it’s going to be a real test.”

Combative midfielder Todd Jordan missed last weekend’s game through injury, but the manager is hoping he will be available for the Brighouse trip.

Martin McIntosh will be one of the guests when Frickley are holding a question and answer session in the Bigfellas Bar on Wednesday, February 27.

The bar will be open from 7pm with a 7.30pm start with the manager, his assistant Greg Young and skipper Jacob Hazel in attendance to answer supporters’ questions. Everyone welcome.