Frickley look to kick on after home win

Frickley Athletic manager Martin McIntosh is hoping last Saturday’s convincing win over Stamford can be the start of a push towards the play-off places in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division.

Despite the 4-1 success the Blues remain stuck in 13th place, but they are within four points of Cleethorpes Town in eighth and nine points off a play-off place with 13 league games still to play.

It will be difficult to finish in the top five, but Frickley are still unbeaten in 2019 and McIntosh was pleased to see his team end a run of three straight draws on home soil with a strong all-round display against opponents in the top 10 of the division.

He said: “We’d drawn four out of the last six so we really needed to impose ourselves on teams and go that extra bit more.

“I was asking the players to get that bit more from each other in order to go on and win games.

“We came in one down at half-time, but we felt we performed very well.

“We were really disappointed so I just had to try and lift the players and tell them that I thought their performance was good and that sometimes in football you don’t always get what you deserve.

“They kept working and with Jacob (Hazel) up there you are always in with a chance – even with a half-chance he’s always going to put them away.

“I was delighted for the players in the end because I really felt for them at half-time.”

Frickley are back on their travels this Saturday as they take on a team below them in the table in Spalding United, who are 16th, eight points behind the Blues.

With just three home wins all season and only five in total they have struggled, but having drawn nine times they can prove hard to beat.

“It’s another away game now, but we’ve been doing well away from home,” added McIntosh.

“We go into it confident, but not complacent.

“We need to kick on from here and need to win matches as opposed to drawing them.

“But we look solid and I think the players are enjoying their football so long may that continue.”