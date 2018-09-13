Frickley look to bounce back after scoring run ends

Frickley Athletic are looking to get some consistency into their performances when their busy schedule continues with league and cup action again in the next week.

In an up and down start to the campaign the Blues have seen some real highs already and a couple of lows, making FA Cup progress, but suffering two losses in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division.

After three wins and a defeat in their first four games in the league they could have potentially gone top of the table on Tuesday night, but were blown away 4-0 at Tadcaster Albion in one of the most disappointing displays since Spencer Fearn came in as manager.

They started well enough and had an early chance with Danny Rowe, but went behind against the run of play and were three down by half-time with Joe Lumsden netting twice and Casey Stewart also on target.

Lumsden completed his hat-trick with the only goal after the break and Frickley’s run of 54 consecutive games in which they had scored came to an end.

Manager Fearn had no complaints over the result.

He said: “It’s a kick up the backside.

“It’s the first time in 54 games we’ve not scored a goal and credit to Tadcaster, they were far better than us and showed a lot more desire.

“It’s our heaviest defeat since we’ve been here and we’re very disappointed of course. I take full responsibility, I pick the team and I got it wrong.

“We’ve got to move on and put it right against Carlton. We need to have a look at what we’re doing and get prepared for Saturday.”

After victories in the first three East Division games Frickley have now suffered back to back defeats and conceded seven goals so will be keen to bounce back this Saturday when they travel to play Carlton Town who have won two and lost three so far in the league.

They are also in action next Tuesday when at home to Cleethorpes Town in the first round of the Integro League Cup (kick-off 7.45pm).

Dan Palmer, meanwhile, has signed a contract until the end of the season, with the club having an option of a second year.