Frickley handed away draw in FA Cup

A Tough away tie awaits Frickley Athletic in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup after they saw off the challenge of manager Spencer Fearn’s former club, Maltby Main.

The Blues ran out 2-1 winners of a tie streamed live by the BBC and will now go on to play Evo-Stik Premier Division opponents Marine, who beat Scarborough in a replay on Tuesday.

The tie will take place on Saturday, September 22. As a result the previously scheduled home fixture against Sheffield FC will be rescheduled for a later date.

In last weekend’s cup tie there was never any sign of the 10 goal display Frickley produced in the previous round against Liversedge as Maltby, with five ex-Blues in their line-up, proved more stubborn.

Frickley were ahead from the 21st minute when Tyler Walton was brought down in the area and picked himself up to score from the resulting penalty.

William Eades headed home a free-kick to make it 1-1 at half-time, but the Blues secured their win 16 minutes from time as Richard Patterson smashed in following a good run by Jacob Hazel.

Late on Maltby went down to 10 men as Danny Swales was sent-off for bringing down Dan Palmer when last man.