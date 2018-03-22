Frickley fight back in the snow to earn valuable three points

After a big effort to get the game on Frickley Athletic players produced a big performance on the pitch as they came from two goals down to earn an important win over Lincoln United at the Big Fellas Stadium.

The Blues were far from their best in the opening half, but stepped up several gears to earn three points to boost their promotion drive in the Evo-Stik South with a 5-3 victory.

Jacob Hazel missed a good chance after great work by Reece McGinley and saw another effort well saved while Nicky Darker shot just wide, but the rest of the first half belonged to Lincoln who had shocked Frickley earlier in the season.

They were given a helping hand with the opening goal when awarded a penalty despite there appearing to be little contact as a two players went for the ball in the area. Andrew Toyne nevertheless put away the spot kick to give Lincoln an 18th minute lead.

They doubled the advantage when Matthew Cotton met a left wing cross to head home and it only stayed 2-0 to the break thanks to several timely clearances and blocks from the hosts.

But whatever manager Spencer Fearn said to his players at half-time worked as the game changed round. There was more intent about the Blues’ play and five minutes in they had pulled a goal back, Danny Burns heading home Darker’s cross.

After an action replay the hosts were all square, Burns again rising well to head in a cross from Darker and celebrating with a dive in the snow.

Within three minutes it was 3-2 to Frickley with Hazel showing good pace down the left before his cross-come-shot ended up in the back of the net for his 37th goal of the season.

It was all Athletic now and they soon netted again when Hazel and Ben Algar combined well and the latter’s low cross was turned in by Tyler Walton.

A couple of breaks in play were necessary as snow was swept off the pitch and the players took shelter. On the resumption, Gavin Allott was sent clean through only to be brought down just outside the box by the Lincoln keeper. The result was a red card, although Frickley could not make anything of the free-kick.

Despite being down to 10 men the visitors hit back late on through Jack Wightwick as he reacted quicker than defenders to a low ball into the area.

In a frantic finish in added time only a goal-line clearance from a corner that had been flicked on prevented an equaliser. But the Blues then went straight down the other end as Hazel ran 80 yards with the ball before slipping in Tom Dugdale, who was then brought down to bring about a penalty. Up stepped Allott to finish an amazing game at 5-3.

Frickley could not follow up against Carlton on Monday when the game was postponed and they remain in fourth place.