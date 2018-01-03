Frickley fans show support for injured goalkeeper

Supporters are rallying round to help Frickley Athletic goalkeeper after he suffered a serious injury playing for the club against Cleethorpes Town.

Fans are aiming to raise £1,500 to help popular goalkeeper Sebastian Malkowski who has suffered a grade two ACL tear and is unable to work and support his young family as well as facing a long road back to football fitness.

The injury occurred in the away game at Cleethorpes on December 23 and Seba, as he is affectionately known to fans, will be out injured for a minimum of six months.

A Just Giving page has been set up and can be found via the club website. It is well on the way to the £1,500 target with more than £1,000 so far pledged.

Frickley have moved quickly to bring in cover in the goalkeeping position following Malkowski’s injury with the signing of Sheffield United stopper Hugo Warhurst on an initial month’s loan.

Warhurst has featured for the Blades’ under 23s side on several occasions this season and has previously been part of the England schoolboy squads.

Frickley manager Spencer Fearn said: “Hugo is a very highly rated keeper and I have watched him a few times over the past year and he has always impressed.

“He was an important part of the excellent youth team that won the Professional Development League Two last season. Our thanks go to John Dungworth for arranging the loan.”