Frickley fail to score again as they lose out at Lincoln

Frickley Athletic suffered their fourth defeat on the spin when a second half goal condemned them to a 1-0 loss at Lincoln United.

The Blues were able to field a stronger side than last weekend with Gary McSheffrey, Jameel Ible, Ben Algar and Connor Smith back in the line-up, but striker Gavin Allott was unavailable.

They struggled to create chances in the opening half. McSheffrey did put the ball into the net only to be flagged for offside, but otherwise it was largely a midfield battle with neither goalkeeper really tested.

Jamie McGuire replaced Jack Burton at half-time and he was quickly in the action, firing over from outside the box.

Lincoln took the lead on the hour when the defence was caught on its heels with a far post corner being headed home by Sean Wright.

The Blues looked to hit back with Danny Rowe seeing a header saved from a free-kick and Johno Williams having a free-kick well saved.

James Morris came on and was also quickly in the action, firing over after good work by Ben Algar and then heading over from a corner.

Right at the death Smith almost rescued a point, but his shot grazed the top of the bar.

The result saw Frickley drop down to 11th and they have now gone six hours since they last scored a goal.

They were not lacking in effort and the display was decent against opponents in fourth place now, but it is just not happening at the moment.