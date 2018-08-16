Frickley earn draw in final warm-up game

Frickley Athletic completed their pre-season programme with a 2-2 draw away to a strong Scarborough Athletic side.

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes due to the team bus getting stuck in traffic, but when the game did get under way Frickley made a flying start as ex-Scarborough striker Jacob Hazel whipped in a cross for Tyler Walton to control and poke past the keeper after just three minutes.

Another old boy struck on the half-hour, but it was the hosts to benefit as former Frickley player James Walshaw headed home an equaliser.

Scarborough took the lead in the 57th minute when Hugo Warhurst saved Matt Dixon’s low drive, but the ball rebounded off the crossbar to another ex-Blues man in the home ranks, Nathan Valentine, who made it 2-1.

Both keepers then made several great saves each before Frickley levelled six minutes from time as Hazel slid the ball through for Gavin Allott to score.

Frickley now know who they will play in the FA Cup preliminary round as they will be at home to Liversedge on Saturday, August 25.