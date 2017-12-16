Frickley defender Cyrus set to return to training

Frickley Athletic manager Spencer Fearn is delighted to see defender John Cyrus returning to training after a long injury absence.

Centre-back Cyrus has been out of action for five months, but is on the way back after following a programme set by the Goose Lane and Almondbury chiropractic clinics.

Manager Fearn said: “It’s fantastic news that John is back in training. He has had a serious injury and has worked really hard to get through what has been a very frustrating period for him.

“He has followed the advice of the strength and conditioning coach and chiropractic teams and deserves enormous credit for how he has dealt with this setback.

“He is not quite ready to feature yet, but we will be gradually building his fitness up and are hopeful if all goes well he will be back playing in the New Year.”

Frickley’s Boxing Day home fixture against Stocksbridge Park Steels will be the first game that the club will be offering pre-match hospitality in the Building Product Solutions Building.

The cost is £15+vat for season ticket holders and £25+vat for non-season ticket holders and each reservation receives entrance into the BPS Building pre-match; pre-match food; complementary programme; one complimentary alcoholic or soft drink; pre-match entertainment; half-time tea, coffee and soup. The match ticket is included.

Spaces are limited and anyone interested can contact Erica on 07825 837261 or email ericajboswell@aol.co.uk

The hospitality package will also be available for every home league game for the rest of the season after the Boxing Day match.