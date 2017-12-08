Frickley coast through to next round of Senior Cup

FRICKLEY Athletic eased to a 5-1 home win over Athersley Recreation in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Frickley, who lost 1-0 to Shaw Lane in last season’s final at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground, went ahead with Danny Frost’s sixth goal for the club.

Jacob Hazel scored twice to take his tally to 22 goals this season and stretch his scoring run to 11 consecutive matches. Gavin Allott and Tom Dugdale were Athletic’s other scorers.

Frickley will aim to put their Evo-Stik South promotion bid back on track when they visit Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

If the Blues had won their last two games against Romulus and Lincoln United, they would have been second in the table but instead they are in sixth place.

Relegation candidates Peterborough are fifth bottom, with just five wins from 21 matches.

Frickley have signed full-back or mid-fielder Ishmael Dawson.

He will strengthen Athletic’s squad and give manager Spencer Fearn more options setting up his side.

Dawson was spotted by scout Dan Mills as part of his work for Athletic. He was previously at Tamworth and Sheffield FC before signing for Brighouse in the summer.

Frickley’s new stadium sponsors until the end of the 2017-18 season are Big Fellas Clothing who won the club’s stadium naming rights draw last Saturday.