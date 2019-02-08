Frickley boss demands improvement against Stamford

Manager Martin McIntosh admitted Frickley Athletic rode their luck a little to collect all three points from their away trip to Spalding United.

Phil Watt’s injury-time winner clinched a 1-0 win for the Blues with McIntosh obviously happy to take the points, but not so happy with the performance of his side.

“We got out of jail,” said McIntosh.

“I don’t think we played well. I don’t think either team played well, probably no team deserved to win it.

“But we’ve played a lot better and ended up with nothing so we’ll take it.

“All credit the players, they kept going, but I just feel we need more. When it’s 0-0 you need to push yourself more to try to go on to win matches.

“You have to look at the overall performance and I’ve told the players it’s not good enough, nowhere near if we want to climb the league.”

McIntosh praised his goal scorer Watt, who was strong at the back as well as coming up with the killer goal.

He said: “He’s been brilliant, as he was last week.

“He’s had two outstanding performances and capped it off with a goal when he was in the right place at the right time.”

There was further praise for Jamie McGuire, who has fitted back into things well at Frickley after a spell on loan at Scarborough.

“We’ve won two games now since he’s come back and he’s been a great leader for us,” said McIntosh.

“He’s a great talker on the pitch. I’ve asked him to organise players on the pitch and he’s done that fantastically well. We’re delighted to have him back and I think he’s made us better as a team.

“Players like him and Greg Young are invaluable, who organise when the ball goes dead. They are big characters that you need.”

Frickley are on their travels again this Saturday when they take on Stamford with who they are level on points. After beating them 4-1 at Westfield Lane at the end of last month the Blues will be looking to record a quick double over them, but McIntosh is expecting a tougher test this time.

He added: “I’m sure they will be better than they were at our ground.

“They’re a good side and we played well against them. We’ll need a way better performance than we had at Spalding and will need a similar performance to the one we had against them before.”

Despite back to back wins Frickley remain in 13th place in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division, but they are now just six points behind Tadcaster Albion, who occupy the last of the play-off places in fifth.

Right-back Connor Smith has left Frickley after signing for Evo-Stik Premier side Whitby Town.