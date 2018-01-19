Frickley boss delighted with players for keeping winning run going

Manager Spencer Fearn was pleased with the fitness of his Frickley Athletic players as they dug out an important win over Stamford.

The Blues were trailing in the first half, but equalised just before the break and after finding themselves level with just five minutes to play they produced a big finish to seal a key victory over fellow promotion seekers.

“It was a brilliant result,” said Fearn.

“In the first half we weren’t at the races, we were very slow and not looking after the ball. But we had a chat in the dressing room at half-time and they have come out for the second half with fire in their belly.

“Stamford showed more desire and had a higher work rate than us in the first half and we had to exceed that in the second half. We go 2-1 up, they get the goal back, but we kept going.

“We’re the fittest side in the division and we will keep going until the 95th minute.”

Fearn added: “The lads were tremendous in the second half, and they’ve been tremendous all week in training.

“We need to start like that next week, the second half set the standard and we need to be playing like that for a full game.

“It’s another big game and we need to start at a fast tempo and set our stall out – that’s how we play.

“We’re on a good run and the key now is to keep it going.”

Frickley are now back at home this Saturday when they aim to make it six wins on the spin in the Evo-Stik South and seven in all competitions. They take on Leek Town, yet another side with hopes of reaching the end of season play-offs as they currently stand in seventh place, six points behind Frickley from one game more.

Kick-off at the Big Fellas Stadium is 3pm and a competitive game is in prospect with the sides drawing 2-2 at Leek in November.