Frickley boss Dave Frecklington pleased with commitment

Frickley Athletic will be glad to have seen the back of Sheffield FC after suffering a third defeat to them this season when going down 1-0 at the Life Skills Westfield Lane.

After suffering a penalty shoot-out loss to the South Yorkshire side in the Integro League Cup in midweek the Blues were edged out again in a BetVictor NPL South East game.

Although disappointing again it was a much better effort than in the league game at Sheffield last month when Frickley were beaten 6-0 and manager Dave Frecklington thought his team had fought hard.

He said: “I’m disappointed with the result, but really happy with the players’ commitment.

“It was a really tight game that could have gone either way. It was always going to be a mistake, a deflection or a bit of quality that was going to win it and unfortunately we didn’t get all of the three.

“I was pleased with our first half performance, but I thought we lacked energy in the second half when we really needed to turn the screw.

“Both defences were on top. It was a good battle in the midfield, but the front four for both teams didn’t produce much in terms of quality although there was loads of effort.”

Frecklington has seen improvement from his team.

He added: “After taking a pasting at Stamford we drew in midweek and lost narrowly to Sheffield. I can see certain signs that I’m really pleased with.

“On another day we get something out of it, but it was just not our day. We’ve told the lads to keep their heads up.

“Big shout out to the crowd for sticking with us through the game, it’s just a shame we couldn’t get the three points.”

Frickley remain in 14th place in the South East Division and now face a tough looking trip to play fourth-placed Ilkeston Town this Saturday.

Against Sheffield last weekend, they included new signing Brad Wells who was drafted straight into the side to play up front with Jonny Margetts injured. He was unable to mark his debut with a goal, but worked hard and took the supporters man of the match.

Frecklington is confident the player will be a good addition for the Blues.

He said: “Brad brings a wealth of experience and know how to the group, having scored 30 goals for me at Spalding on the way to the play-off final. Brad then followed me to Gainsborough where his goal ratio was one in every two appearances.

“His work ethic is key to the team and he leads the line intelligently. He’s a great character to have around the football club and adds to an already talented strike force. When Brad offered his services to me I couldn’t turn him down. We have mutual respect in bringing the best out of each other and knowing how we both work.”

The only goal of the game against Sheffield came when the visitors netted on 36 minutes as Cody Prior’s shot went in via a big deflection.

Frickley went closest when Wells and Jacob Hazel combined well only for the latter to be foiled on the edge of the box and when the Sheffield keeper clawed away a header late on.