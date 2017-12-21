Frickley boost squad with more signings

With a busy end of the year to come Frickley Athletic manager Spencer Fearn has moved to bolster his squad in key areas.

The Blues have added to their recent acquisition of Ishmael Dawson with another couple of signings as they look to push back up the Evo-Stik First Division South table.

Mansfield Town striker Tyler Blake has joined the club after agreeing a one month loan deal while another quality signing has followed with utility player Ben Algar moving from Sheffield FC.

Highly rated youngster Blake, 20, was prolific in a spell for Mickleover last season and spent time at Matlock Town on loan so has experience at this level while aiming to make his way higher up the football ladder with Mansfield.

Frickley boss Fearn said: “We are delighted to have Tyler with us for the next month and thanks to Mike Whitlow and Richard Cooper at Mansfield Town for making this happen.

“He has done very well at a higher level and has experience of what it takes to do well in the Evo-Stik League, he’s a talented lad and a good character.”

Blake will be joined at the Big Fellas Stadium by Algar, a versatile player who has played in the Football League with Chesterfield and had spells with FC New York and Matlock Town.

More recently he was part of the Shaw Lane team that was promoted from the Evo-Stik First Division South last season before going on to Sheffield FC.

On his signing Fearn said: “We are delighted to have Ben join us. He is a player that we have been very impressed with whenever we have played Sheffield FC this season and he has an excellent pedigree.

“Along with our recent signings he gives us more strength in depth and further options in terms of how we set up. He’s a talented player and will be a great addition to the squad.”

Frickley have lost a player from their squad, however, with forward Steve Hopewell moving on from the club due to family commitments.