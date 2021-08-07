Frickley Athletic sign new striker ahead of final pre-season game

Frickley Athletic transfer news

Manager Frecklington has not been happy with aspects of his team's performances in pre-season and has moved to boost his forward options by bringing in Kieran Wells.

The strong centre-forward has played against Frickley for Basford, Ilkeston and Stamford, for who he starred in a big play-off game against the Blues a few years back.

But now he will be in the Frickley and is being lined up to make his debut for the club in their final pre-season game when they are away to Carlton Town today.