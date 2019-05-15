Frickley Athletic sign new goalkeeper from Bridlington Town

Frickley Athletic have signed a new goalkeeper with Tom Jackson joining from Bridlington Town where he was their player of the year.

Jackson is the first of a number of signings planned as the Blues look to reshape their side following their mid-table finish in the Evo-Stik League’s East Division.

Manager Craig Spink is delighted to have signed the 23-year-old goalkeeper and said: “Tom was somebody on our target list who fits the profile of player we are trying to get in at Frickley.

“A young hungry ambitious lad that wants to learn and develop and play as high as he can.

“We had lots of good reports on him and after meeting Tom it’s quite clear he can’t wait to get going and be part of the new look side being assembled.”