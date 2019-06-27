Frickley Athletic sign full-back from Chesterfield

Frickley Athletic have continued their recruitment for the new season with the addition of Brandon Howard from Chesterfield.

Although still young the right-back is seen as a potentially big signing for the Blues as a defender who likes to get forward.

Howard joined the Spireites at U14s level after being spotted during a tournament by academy manager Mark Smith. After progressing through both the U15s and U16s age groups, Howard signed scholarship forms with the club in 2017.

Frickley manager Craig Spink is delighted to have Howard on board for the forthcoming season.

He said: “Brandon has come through the ranks at Chesterfield and has bags of potential.

“He is a right-back that possesses loads of quality and energy and is another great addition to the squad.”

Howard said: “I’m delighted to be signing for Frickley, after five years at Chesterfield.

“I’m ready for a new challenge and I am looking forward to meeting the lads and I hope we can have a successful season.”

Howard is immediately available for sponsorship for the forthcoming season. If you would like to sponsor him or any of the remaining staff who require sponsorship, contact Ryan on ryan@frickleyathletic.co.uk or 07743 061264.

John Stancliffe, Lee Gray and Ryan McKnight, meanwhile, are taking on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks on September 15 as part of Frickley Athletic Community Foundation’s fundraising, hoping to raise enough money to fund a community defibrillator that can potentially save the lives of people living in the SESKU area.

They are hoping to complete the classic walk of 24 miles, over the 3 peaks Ingleborough Walk, Pen-y-ghent Walk and Whernside Walk in 10 hours.

Stancliffe, head of the foundation, said about the challenge: “This is something we have spoken about for a few months now and we believe it is a great cause that needs a great challenge.

“The Community Foundation is really passionate about making the area better and bringing those that live in the area closer together and to be proud of the community they live in.

“We are hoping to raise around £1,000 so we can buy the community a defibrillator. Hopefully it will be rare that it is used, but the people of SEKSU know it is there if needed.”

Frickley chief executive McKnight added: “We really hope that this challenge (and the reasoning behind it) will be supported by local people so we can make sure we are properly protecting all of the ever-increasing activity that is happening at the football club.

“The total mismanagement of policies and public finances by central government at Westminster mean that community organisations like ours, with large public footfalls, still need to privately provide and pay for these items that are life savers.

“This community of ours needs to begin to accept the reality that no central government is going to provide the real answers for our social and economic challenges we have here in SESKU.

“We can however achieve them together. We can tackle, attack and make better every single pillar of our community. The football club is vehicle to achieve that. So, if you share our sentiments and want to make your home area better then please not only support John, Lee and myself on this challenge but come and see us at the ground; hear what we’re doing and how you can be involved.”

To donate, see the just giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/john-stancliffe?utm_term=brBNWD5wn