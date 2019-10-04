Frickley Athletic set to gauge their progress

The games continue to come thick and fast for Frickley Athletic as they face another two matches in different competitions in the next week.

The Blues are in BetVictor NPL South East action on Saturday when away to Stamford and they are expecting their reshaped side to be given a tough examination.

Their hosts stand in sixth place with 16 points from their first eight games while Frickley have taken 10 from 10 matches so far, all coming from their last four league fixtures in which they are unbeaten.

One possible encouragement for the Blues could be that Stamford have been better on their travels so far, having lost two of their first three home games.

It is onto the Integro League Cup for Frickley next Tuesday when they host Sheffield FC in a first round tie (kick-off 7.45pm).

Having lost all their cup matches so far this season a change of fortune is required for Dave Frecklington’s side to progress and the match will also give them a chance to gauge their recent improvement as they received a 6-0 mauling at the hands of Sheffield in a league match last month.