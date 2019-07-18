Frickley Athletic set to be tested by pre-season matches

Frickley Athletic will be looking for their first win of pre-season when they step up their preparations with two games in four days.

While results are not the biggest concern from the warm-ups, the Blues will be keen to get one in the win column when they take on Matlock Town on Saturday (3pm) and a Scunthorpe United XI next Tuesday (7.30pm).

Both matches are at home, but will be good testers to show where Frickley are at in the build-up for another season in the Evo-Stik League.

They lost their opening pre-season game 2-1 against Maltby Main last week and followed up with a 6-2 defeat to East Stirlingshire on Friday, although they were leading 2-1 at half-time and showed plenty of promise, particularly in their attacking play.

It did not take long for the Blues to open up their Scottish opponents with Sam Cable and Johnny Pugh both having shooting opportunities early on.

They were ahead on 16 minutes, when Cable’s low shot squeezed under the Shire keeper Jamie Barclay.

Peter MacDonald looked dangerous for the visitors and went close. He linked well with Mark Millar and the duo combined to make it 1-1 when MacDonald headed into the bottom corner of the net from Millar’s dipping free-kick.

Five minutes before half-time, however, Frickley restored their lead as Luke Hogg’s corner was helped on by Jack Burton and forced over the line by Jack McMenemy.

The second half was less promising for Frickley as their opponents stepped up their level and struck twice through Bobby Barr and Millar to lead 3-2 despite new keeper Tom Jackson acquitting himself well with some good saves.

Almost all of the starting team was changed at this point so all the Athletic squad was given a run out.

Substitute keeper Lewis Bowring was soon picking the ball out of the back of the net after MacDonald scored. Two more goals followed from Nicky Low and Jamie Dishington.

Frickley have been handed a home draw when they enter the Emirates FA Cup at the preliminary round stage. They will host Tadcaster Albion in a tie to take place on Saturday, August 24.

In the Buildbase FA Trophy Frickley have been draw away to Cleethorpes in the extra preliminary round on Saturday, September 28. The winner will be at home to Mossley in the subsequent round.

Frickley are looking for a new club secretary after Ruth Simpson stepped down with immediate effect.

Talking of her decision, Ruth said: “I have been a volunteer for 33 years, board member for nine years of that and football secretary for the last 20. So after all that it has come time for me to ‘hang up my pen’ and step down as secretary.

“I still intend to help out on match days and support our wonderful club, but I’ll be more involved with people and less involved with paper.

“Massive thank you to everyone who has helped me over the years, there are some amazing people in non-league football, many who have become personal and life long friends - having a ‘football career’ doesn’t necessarily involve kicking a ball.

“To all the players past and present - thank you for being ‘my boys’ it has been an absolute pleasure. Thank you to all the referees who have been amazing to work with and finally apologies to Bassetts as their profits on jelly babies may drop significantly!”

The club has already begun the process of looking for a new secretary and applications and interest can be made via the job posting section on the club’s facebook page or by emailing ryan@frickleyathletic.co.uk

The Frickley club, meanwhile, has joined the ‘On the Ball’ campaign and will provide free sanitary products at Westfield Lane for the coming season, starting with last week’s match against East Stirlingshire.