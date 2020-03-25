Frickley Athletic’s virtual appeal to their supporters

Frickley Athletic are appealing to fans to continue supporting the club as they look to find new ways of income following the suspension of all football games due to the coronavirus outbreak

The BetVictor NPL side are still having bills to pay, but have seen their main income stream taken away with no matches able to be played at their Westfield Lane ground.

Jacob Hazel celebrates scoring a goal for Frickley Athletic this season. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

Faced with no matchday income (gate money, programmes, half-time draw, golden goal, bar takings etc), Frickley have set up a Just Giving page online.

A club spokesman explained: “We’ve got to think of something different to try to raise some funds as we’ve still got bills to pay.

“The media boys are tweeting ‘virtual’ games every Saturday to try to give fans their ‘football fix’ – so we thought we might be able to raise some real funds on the back of these virtual fixtures.

“There will be a squad list appearing on the website – made up of current and ex-players – these players are available for immediate sponsorship at £10 per player (although you can donate more than £10 is you wish and we will be very grateful for that).

“We are also looking for match sponsorship for the upcoming virtual games – match sponsorship is available at £20 per game (again, you can donate more if you wish). You will receive recognition in our social media posts leading up to the game that you have sponsored.”

Frickley fans can also help the club through this challenging period by joining The 100 Club.

For £10 a month by cash/cheque or standing order supporters buy an entry into the monthly 100 Club draw, held on the last Thursday of every month.

The prize money will be 50 per cent of the membership fees taken that month. Three prizes are to be awarded at 60 per cent (first), 25 per cent (second) and 15 per cent (third) of the 50 per cent pot. The remaining 50 per cent goes to the club.

Contact phil@frickleyathletic.co.uk to join.