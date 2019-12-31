Frickley Athletic's spirit and desire is 'unreal'

Assistant manager Damo Parkinson believes Frickley Athletic have made themselves into a “horrible” team to play against.

The Blues players put in another big shift in the last game of 2019 as they came away with three more points from a 4-1 success at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels in the BetVictor NPL South East on Boxing Day.

Frickley Athletic's Brad Wells. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

It was the team’s sixth win in seven league outings ahead of tomorrow’s tester at Worksop Town and the management team were delighted with the attitude shown by the players as well as the performance.

Parkinson said: “In the first half I thought we were a little bit off it, but the gaffer changed at half-time to a 4-3-3 – and from then on we absolutely dominated.

“The spirit and desire in that dressing room is unreal.

“We were disappointed with their goal, but from then we were solid.

“We are absolutely horrible to play against because we go and we go and we go and we go. Whether it’s 2-1 down or 2-1 up we keep going.

“If any team scores against us our levels aren’t going to drop, we’re absolutely ruthless.”

Parkinson added: “Brad Wells epitomised what we are about – hard work. It’s great having all the talent we’ve got, but if you don’t work hard...

“It was all over the pitch – Margs when he was played up there on his own was closing everybody down, Jacob Hazel tracking back, it was across the team.”

Manager Dave Frecklington, who has guided Frickley to 29 points from 14 matches since taking over and taken them from bottom up to seventh ahead of the Worksop clash, also praised his players.

He said: “Four goals and six wins from the last seven. Unbelievable performance, especially second half from the boys against sixth in the league.

“It’s some changing room this and what an end to 2019 – four points off third going into 2020.”

Frickley head for Worksop now looking to maintain their progress and they are back at home on Saturday, but face a big test when they host a Belper Town team in fourth place in the division at the end of 2019.

Belper already hold a victory over the Blues this season, by a 3-1 margin back in August in the second game of the campaign.