Frickley Athletic’s recruitment on and off pitch in full swing

Frickley Athletic have been busy recruiting on and off the field as their plans for the 2019-20 season begin to take fruition.

Latest addition to the playing ranks is left-back Ben Bodle, who was with Campion FC last season.

He comes in to replace Ben Algar, who left for pastures new at the end of the season just finished.

After completing his transfer Bodle said: “After speaking with Spencer (Fearn) and Craig (Spink) about plans for the upcoming season, learning about the club’s philosophy and seeing the structure of the club it was a no brainer.

“I’m really looking forward to pushing myself and developing as a player and hopefully help contribute to winning promotion this season.”

Manager Craig Spink is pleased to have the player on board.

He said: “Having seen Ben last season first hand, he’s a great addition to the squad. A flying left-back who offers us so much going forward. Brilliant attitude and someone who I’m looking forward to working with.”

Forward Sam Cable has tied himself to the club for the forthcoming season.

He joined the Blues last term and made a good start, but then was sidelined for a long spell. He is now back at full power and keen to provide a spark up top.

Manager Spink said: “Delighted to have secured Sam’s services for another season at Frickley. He’s young, ambitious and gives us another option up top.”

Off the pitch, meanwhile, Frickley have appointed Lauren Feely as the new club physiotherapist.

Lauren graduated from Teesside University in 2014 with a degree in physiotherapy and has worked in the NHS. She has also started her own physiotherapy practice, focusing on delivering physiotherapy led Pilates and specialising in the treatment of sports injuries and other musculoskeletal conditions.

Frickley have made a further appointment with Jane Smith taking up the post of academy secretary.

Jane is a teaching assistant for a special needs school and has vast experience in the development of children as well as being a Frickley supporter.

She said: “I have been involved with the academy for a number of years as a proud football mum supporting my favourite football player.

“The academy has given not only my son, but the local children within the surrounding community the opportunity to excel in something they love and has given them the opportunity to experience being part of a family friendly club, which has been interested in developing their skills within football as well as helping to build self-confidence. I am looking forward to being part of the academy’s future as secretary.

“I am looking forward to ensuring that each player within the academy will enjoy playing and representing Frickley and will develop to being the best player they can be.”