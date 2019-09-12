Frickley Athletic’s new manager confident of improving fortunes

Frickley Athletic are under new management from today following the appointment of David Frecklington to replace Craig Spink, who resigned after a fifth straight league defeat last weekend.

Frecklington becomes the Blues’ fifth manager in just over a year and is charged with the task of lifting the team up the BetVictor NPL South East table after a poor start has left them bottom of the table without a point so far this season.

He signed a two-year contract and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

He said: “Having held talks with Spencer, Ryan and Stuart I’m delighted to accept the role as manager of Frickley Athletic. Everything just felt right from the outset and you just get a feeling about a place.

“Having played and managed against Frickley I know how difficult it is to come and get a result here so we need to get that back at the club and make it a fortress once again.

“The biggest factor in my commitment to the two-year deal is the professional environment that’s been created to support the first team from above and below. The set up is fantastic and is one that can operate further up the pyramid for sure.”

Frecklington added: “Although our situation isn’t great at the moment I’m very confident that with the support from everyone connected with the football club we can get our season up and running.”

Frecklington will take charge of training tonight and his first game will be against Wisbech this Saturday.

Sporting director Spencer Fearn is pleased to have moved quickly to get a new man in.

He said: “This is a great appointment for our club. Dave has a fantastic track record and had success at Spalding and Lincoln before joining Gainsborough in the Conference North where he achieved the objective of keeping the club in the division, whilst also reaching the FA Cup first round and winning the Lincs Senior Cup.

“He also made a real impact at Matlock when he joined last season, a team in a similar position to ours and put together an outstanding run of results.

“He has an excellent contact base, promotes the youth players if they are ready and has an in depth knowledge of the league.”

A disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign, which saw the Blues drop to the bottom of the BetVictor NPL South East Division table last Saturday after a fifth league defeat, led to Spink tendering his resignation.

He only took charge in the summer following the sacking of Martin McIntosh at the end of last season.

After previously being on their coaching staff last season, Spink was brought in as manager in May, but with the club cutting back finances as part of a restructure it has been tough to put a winning side together with Frickley losing every senior match they played under Spink.

The last game under Spink saw Frickley lose 3-1 against Ilkeston Town at the LifeSkills Westfield Lane Stadium.

Having served up the best 45 minutes of the season in the first half at Carlton the previous week the Blues delivered their worst 45 as they found themselves 3-0 down at the break.

Their young defence – with an average age of 19 – were given a tough time as Shaun Harrad nodded in unchallenged from a corner in the seventh minute and two further goals followed from Jermaine Hollis and Harrad.

The Blues improved in the second half as Jack McMenemy pulled one back with a great strike from the edge of the box. They were denied after a big penalty shout and Jacob Hazel hit the post and had another effort saved, but the damage had been done in the first 45 minutes.

Frickley were quickly back in action at Sheffield on Tuesday night, under the temporary charge of sporting director Fearn, and the size of the task awaiting the new manager was shown as they were thrashed 6-0.

They were behind from the third minute as Marc Newsham struck. It was 4-0 by half-time with Mitchell Dunne netting twice and Newsham bagging his second, although it was not all one-way traffic with Hazel, McMenemy and Rieves Boocock going close for the visitors.

Dunne went on to complete his hat-trick after the break and Brad Beatson also netted late on. To compound Frickley’s misery Todd Jordan was sent-off for a second yellow card offence.