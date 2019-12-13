Frickley Athletic ready for test of how far they have come

Manager Dave Frecklington is ready to see how far his team has come after Frickley Athletic made it four wins in succession in convincing style at home to Market Drayton Town.

The Blues’ resurgence continued as goals from Jacob Hazel (two), Jonny Margetts and Brad Wells secured a 4-1 victory that put them within touching distance of the top four in the BetVictor NPL South East – something that seemed unthinkable when the team lost their first six matches this season.

Frickley Athletic manager Dave Frecklington. Picture: Onion Bag Photos

Frickley have now picked up 23 points from their 11 league games under Frecklington and although they are in tenth they are only six points behind Ilkeston Town in fourth and they have a game in hand on them.

But they face a big task to keep the run going this Saturday when away to Leek Town who are in second place and go into the game off the back of a 4-0 thumping of Carlton Town.

Frecklington was understandably delighted with the way his players performed in their latest game.

He said: “The performance was a bonus. They (Market Drayton) have been on great form and it was about making sure we were professional and we were on the front foot. We got everything we wanted and we got the performance.

“It could have been a lot, lot more, but we will definitely take a 4-1. The only down side was conceding in the last minute.

“It’s important when you are doing well that you improve as you go along and I’m pleased for everybody, pleased for the supporters. It was the last home game before Boxing Day and it’s important we keep this run going now – that’s four straight now.

“If you get two back to back it’s massive, but to get four wins on the spin has really put us up there and amongst it.

“We’ve got some tough games coming up. Leek next and they are flying, but so are we. I’m sure Leek will look at it and go ‘I don’t fancy playing them at the minute’.

“It’s a game we’re not expected to win, but we are confident of going there and winning so we’ll train well this week and prepare for Leek away. Let’s see how far we have come.”

Frecklington praised several players.

He added: “All the strikers got on the scoresheet. Wellsy deserved his goal because he always does a lot of unselfish work and it always seems to be Margetts or Haze who gets the goal. But you could see Wellsy’s quality and what a great finish.

“What a great finish from Jonny Margetts as well.

“Oli (Valentine) at right-back was really, really good and Jake Scott in his first game.

“How good’s Jake Currie been? I wanted him to play further up the pitch because in training he’s as good as anybody we’ve got at the club.

“In games now he’s the Jake Currie now that I thought he would be. I thought he was one of the best players on the pitch.

“How he’s not played at levels a lot higher than this is a strange one, but I’m delighted we’ve got him and we’ve got him on contract. He’s just a player that everybody respects and appreciates.”