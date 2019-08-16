Frickley Athletic ready for big kick-off at home to Chasetown

Manager Craig Spink believes Frickley Athletic’s performance in their final pre-season game at Pontefract Collieries shows his team are ready for the big kick-off in the BetVictor South East League this Saturday.

Although the Blues were unable to score at Pontefract they only went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat against strong opponents containing several Frickley old boys and the manner of the way they tried to play some good football in difficult windy conditions encouraged the manager.

Spink said: “They are looking to do well in their division and we more than matched them for 90 minutes.

“We created lots of chances and on another day we get something out of it. I was disappointed with the result, but very happy with the performance.

“We battled hard first half, just one mistake from a set piece, and in the second half we started to play a little bit more football.

“We said at half-time, get the ball down and try and play as much as you can. I’m not going to go mad if they lose the ball, we just need to try and play.

“They were not the best of conditions, but I thought there were loads of positives and I’m looking forward to next week. We’re looking for a good start against Chasetown, three points.”

Frickley are at home to Chasetown in their opening game in the newly constructed South East Division this Saturday and face a quick follow-up with an away game against Belper Town next Tuesday night.

Frickley have only won one of their pre-season matches, but have faced some tough tests in a bid to get battle hardened with their rebuilt side for the real stuff.

Their last warm-up game was against a Pontefract side that only narrowly failed to get promoted last season and it was decided by an early goal when Joe Lumsden’s shot found the net via a wicked deflection off the head of a defender.

Sam Cable almost squared it on 20 minutes, but former Blue Jake Picton deflected the ball wide. Johnny Pugh then volleyed just over from the corner.

Frickley did have the ball in the net, but Cable was adjudged to have fouled another ex-Frickley player in the home goal, Sebastian Malkowski.

Despite being a friendly it was competitively played, but no more goals were to come. Cable came closest to an equaliser after being set up by Jacob Hazel.